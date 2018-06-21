Pfannenstein Accepts Chief Position, Ends Campaign for Sheriff

The city council voted to offer Pfannenstein the job during their meeting on Monday night, on the condition he end his campaign for Stearns County Sheriff. He tells WJON news that he has chosen to go down the path of being the police chief in St. Joseph, and he is no longer going to actively campaign for sheriff. However, it is too late to remove Pfannenstein's name from the ballot for the August 14th primary. So, in theory, Stearns county residents could still vote for him.