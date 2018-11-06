Mayors Prayer Breakfast Nearing Sell Out Crowd

ST. CLOUD -- The 40th annual Mayors Prayer Breakfast is next week and tickets are almost already sold out. Spokesman Bill Hatling says he expects the last few remaining tickets to be sold in the next few days.

I will tell you that we've got about 10 tables of 10 left, we're down to 40 tickets. We expect to sellout in short order.

Hatling says with 1,000 tickets sold this is by far their largest one they've ever held.

The most we've had in the past is probably around 800, and we really are at the max.

Hatling credits this year's keynote speaker Si Robertson from A&E's reality TV show "Duck Dynasty" for bringing the big crowd.

Tickets are $30 a person. It will be held next Thursday, November 15th at 6:30 a.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The annual event is put on by the Christian Businessmen's Committee.