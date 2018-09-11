‘Duck Dynasty’ Star to Speak in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Duck Dynasty's Si Robertson is coming to St. Cloud. The reality show star will be speaking at the 40th annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, November 15th.

Robertson is expected to tell stories of life and faith as only he can tell them. Duck Dynasty was a reality series that ran on the A & E network from 2012 through March of last year.

The Louisiana-based Robertson family also owns their own business Duck Commander , which makes products for duck hunters, primarily duck calls.

The annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast starts at 6:30 a.m. on November 15th at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Robertson will also be at a second event on November 15th called "Storytime with Si" that will start at 6:00 p.m. also at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Complimentary tickets are available for veterans this year.