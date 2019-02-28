Man Leads St. Cloud Police on Chase in Stolen Car

ST. CLOUD -- A northern Minnesota man faces charges in Stearns County after an attempted traffic stop revealed a stolen car and drug paraphernalia.

A police officer noticed a car driving in south St. Cloud without any lights on Tuesday just after 6:30 p.m. The driver briefly pulled over, but when the officer exited his squad car, court records show the driver took off and drove through two stop signs and also red light at 22nd Street South and Clearwater Road. The chase ended in a cul de sac at the dead end of 22nd Street.

The officer counted three people in the car. The driver, 18-year-old Larry Mosley of Bovey, Minnesota says he was homeless and in the area living out of the car. According to the criminal complaint, Bovey said the items inside were his, including glass pipes and marijuana oil for vaping.

The officer says Mosley told him that he heard the officer say he was under arrest, so he sped away.

The passengers were a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old. They told the officer they had stolen the car from Sartell two days prior and drove to Grand Rapids to get Mosley and bring him back to the St. Cloud area.

Mosley is charged with felony theft of a vehicle and fleeing police along with a petty misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges could be filed against the other teens in juvenile court.