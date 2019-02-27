Lavelle; C.J. Cron Isn’t a Repeat of LoMo [PODCAST]

One of the players the Twins acquired in the offseason is first baseman C.J. Cron. Minnesota claimed him on waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. He hit 30 home runs and drove in 74 runs in 2018 with the Rays. Star Tribune Twins beat writer Lavelle E Neal III said Logan Morrison didn't work out last season in part because he wasn't healthy and feels Cron is a lower risk power option.

Lavelle also feels Marwin Gonzalez gives the Twins more versatility than Eduardo Escobar from a position standpoint. Gonzalez can play outfield and first base where Escobar could not. Listen to the conversation below.

Lavelle E Neal III filled in for Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan for the last few days. Souhan is expected back Thursday.