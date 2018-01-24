Study: Minnesota Agencies Report Few Hate Crimes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A newspaper examination of last year's hate crime reports in

Minnesota found several high profile incidents missing.

The Star Tribune's study found no mention of last summer's Bloomington mosque bombing.

A November FBI report found that nearly two-thirds of the state's law

enforcement agencies reported no hate crimes in their jurisdictions in 2016.

Victims, advocates, and federal officials say inconsistency about what constitutes a hate crime and a general unwillingness among many victims to report such crimes may be contributing to the lack of reports.

U.S. Attorney Greg Brooker says having accurate records can help law enforcement better advocate for preventative resources and prosecute hate crimes.