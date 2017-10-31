Holdingford School District Has Operating Levy, Bond Referendum on the Ballot

HOLDINGFORD - Voters in the Holdingford school district will be asked to vote on two ballot questions next Tuesday.

Superintendent Chris Swenson says the first question is a technology and operating levy.

Things like maintaining our Chrome book carts, and our ipad carts around the building. Updating our server and wireless network. Also, updating the cameras in the building.

The first question is asking for an additional $200,000 a year for the next 10 years. Swenson says, if it's approved, it would cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $79 a year in property taxes.

Holdingford currently has two board-approved operating levies, but no voter-approved levies.

The second ballot question is asking for another nearly $19.7 million in the form of a bond referendum for safety and security upgrades, additional space, and academic programs.

He says a couple examples of where they need more space is in the pool area and in the industrial arts room.

We have a very strong swimming program, and right now the seating capacity just doesn't fit what we need for it - a lot of people end up having to sit out in the hallway. In the ag shop and the wood shop area adding some space on to that.

Swenson says they also want to expand their commons area, and build a multipurpose room - or gym.

If the second question passes, it would cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $182 a year.

He says they timed the referendum for this year because they had the referendum for the new elementary come off the books about a year ago.