Great Theatre Audition Workshop For Tomorrow Night

HAVE YOU ALWAYS WANTED TO JOIN THE THEATRE? HERE'S YOUR CHANCE!

Ever since seeing Mamma Mia 2 a couple weekends ago, It's made me revisit the thought of auditioning for plays and musicals. If you've had the same experience, there is a great opportunity for you tomorrow evening to get back into the swing of things!

Great Theatre will be holding an audition prep workshop for "A Christmas Carol" Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 28th, 2018.

The workshop will help you prepare for the auditions in September, and will give you direct feedback from the directors on monologue preparation. You'll also have a chance to meet the production team and have a chance to understand the vision of the directors for this performance.

LOCATION

If you would like to attend the Audition Prep Workshop, it will be held Tuesday, August 28th from 5-7 pm at:

Helgeson Learning Lab Theatre

710 Sundial Drive

Waite Park, MN 56387

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Attending the workshop DOES NOT guarantee that you will be a performer in the show; however, it does give you an advantage to meet the Directors and production team. A chance to find out what they are looking for, and a chance for you to perfect your audition for September.

AUDITIONS WILL BE HELD IN SEPTEMBER

Auditions will be held Sunday and Monday, September 9th and 10th, with call backs scheduled for Wednesday September 12th. For more details about the rehearsal schedule and performance dates, click HERE now.