Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing Brings Family Fun to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A popular children's book takes center stage in downtown St. Cloud this weekend.

GREAT Theatre brings to life Judy Blume's "Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing" at the Paramount Theatre.

Tate Nordlund plays Peter Hatcher, a fourth grader learning to adjust to life as an older brother.

Peter is a fourth grader who grew up as an only child, then is little brother comes along and he loses the spotlight and feels his parents don't love him anymore. He eventually figures out his family loves him and it ends well.

The show has everything from hilarious antics, family humor and troubles that can only be cause by a little brother.

Josiah Wright plays Peter's younger brother Fudge. He says his character only gets into a little mischief.

The only big trouble making is when I eat the turtle.

Nordlund and Wright says the show has a great cast that will bring non-stop laughs for the whole family.

Tickets for the performances start at just $18. Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing runs Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.