Young Frankenstein Opens At Pioneer Place Theatre [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- From music to monsters, the Curtain Call Community Theatre will have you laughing with the comedy performance of Young Frankenstein.

This musical comedy is an adaptation of the legendary Mel Brooks film. The story is about the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, who as much as he tries to deny it, finds himself in the shoes of his mad scientist ancestors.

Willow Williams plays the lead of Frederick Frankenstein. He says theatre has always been a staple in his life and felt this would be a fun show to be a part of.

I've seen the show and knew what was going on. So I listen to the sound track and worked with our director to help develop the character a little more.

Abby Schnobrich plays lab assistant Inga. She says the show not only has the same great lines from the movie, but giver her a chance to follow in the footsteps of one of her theatrical idols.

The role of Inga was played by Sutton Foster on Broadway, who is someone I really love and follow. I was familiar with the show and really wanted a chance to play the role.

You can catch the monstrously entertaining performance of Young Frankenstein starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Pioneer Place.