Gold Medalist Mike Schultz Receives Warm Welcome Home

KIMBALL -- The roars of cheers were loud as family and friends welcomed home their favorite Gold Medalist Mike Schultz Saturday afternoon.

A special celebration was held at Powder Ridge in Kimball to celebrate his accomplishments in the 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea.

Schultz, a Kimball native and current St. Cloud resident, took home the gold in the men's LL1 competition and won the silver medal in the Banked Slalom snowboarding event.

He says his Olympic experience is one he will always cherish.

"To be part of the Paralympics and carry the flag, that was powerful in itself. But to follow up with a few medals. It was definitely the highlight accomplishment of my competitive career."

Along with bringing home some hardware, Schultz was also the Flag Bearer for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony.