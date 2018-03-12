St. Cloud’s Mike Schultz Wins Gold At Paralympics

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA -- Kimball native, and current St. Cloud resident, Mike Schultz has won gold. Schultz won the men's LL1 competition Sunday night at the Paralympics being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Schultz, competing in his first Paralympics, won the gold over defending world champion Chris Vos from the Netherlands. Fellow American Noah Elliott of St. Louis, Missouri took the bronze.

Schultz also led the U.S. delegation at the Opening Ceremony as the flag bearer on Friday.

