Minnesota Twins to Honor St. Cloud’s Mike Schultz on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins announced plans to honor Minnesotan Olympians and Paralympians from the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

On Friday prior to the Twins taking on the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 p.m, the Twins will honor gold-medal winning Paralympic snowboarder Mike Schultz from St. Cloud with a ceremonial first pitch.



On Saturday prior to the Twins taking on the Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m, the Twins will honor some of the Twins Territory-born women from the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey team with goalie Maddie Rooney throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.



On Tuesday prior to the Twins taking on the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:10 p.m, the Twins will honor Afton-native and Olympic gold-medal winning Cross-Country skier Jessie Diggins with a ceremonial first pitch.