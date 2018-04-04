Extended Winter Brings Cabin Fever To Spring Athletes

UNDATED -- The extended winter weather means high school athletes going out for spring sports will have to wait a while longer to fully engage in their sport.

Local baseball, softball and track and field teams in the St. Cloud metro are doing their best to get in some indoor practices while the snow sticks around.

Emmett Keenan is the Activities Director for St. Cloud Cathedral. He says teams have been practicing indoors since mid-March and says it can be a challenge to keep players focused.

"It's tough. You got to find ways to keep kids engaged, coaches have to be creative and find unique things to do in practice or give them some time off."

Ryan Hauge is the Athletic Director for Sartell-St. Stephen. He says when it comes to scheduling all games and meets, it's a challenge.

"We're working hard among other Athletic Directors in other schools to put the best schedule together we can, but it's a work in progress to say the least right now."

Despite the late start both Hauge and Keenan says their numbers for spring athletics remain high in all sports.

Many games scheduled for this week for St. Cloud Tech, St. Cloud Apollo, St. Cloud Cathedral, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice have been either rescheduled or canceled.