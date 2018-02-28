Class Action Status Granted in Title IX Lawsuit

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) _ A judge has broadened the scope of a lawsuit filed by female student athletes who claim St. Cloud University has offered more opportunities for men in athletics than for women.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim has granted class-action status in the Title IX lawsuit against the university in a case initially brought by women on the tennis and Nordic ski teams. The judge allowed other female student athletes to join the lawsuit.

The litigation began after the university removed six athletic programs in 2016, including men's and women's tennis, men's cross country, women's Nordic skiing, and both indoor and outdoor men's track and field.