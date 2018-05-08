DNR Considering Proposal to Relax Walleye Limits on Leech Lake
WALKER -- Even as Lake Mille Lacs continues to allow only the catch-and-release of walleye, another northern Minnesota lake is considering relaxing the bag limits. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be looking for public comment on the proposal to allow anglers to keep more walleye out of Leech Lake starting in 2019.
Yellow signs are being placed at boat landings ahead of opening weekend, alerting Leech Lake users of the proposal.
Details on the proposal will be released at a later date, but the DNR will be discussing whether to relax the regulations after their fall survey. Public comments will be sought at that time.