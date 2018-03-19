DNR Announces Walleye Regulations For Lake Mille Lacs

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced walleye regulations for Lake Mille Lacs when the open water fishing season gets underway May 12th.

The DNR is implementing catch-and-release regulations and a night closure between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. from May 14th through the open-water season, ending November 30th.

The DNR says the spawning walleye population has improved so no mid-season closure is planned.

State officials and tribal members have not yet agreed on what the tribal harvest will be and discussions are ongoing.

Bass season also opens May 12th but is catch-and-release until may 25th, then four bass are allowed per day with a protected slot of 17-21 inches. One bass over 21 inches is allowed.