Cosmetologist Raises Funds for Public Sunscreen Dispenser

"I've always kind of been on the sunscreen kick. I have a lot of skin cancer in my family, my grandma had it, my mom had it and I actually had some removed, a little bit last year. It's a big mission of mine that all of my clients have sunscreen, especially with facials. A lot of people can't afford the good products that we have and this is really nice for the public, just to come and use and always have on hand if they can't afford to get it or forget it somewhere."