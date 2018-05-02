CentraCare Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare Health is helping fight against the most common cancer by offering free cancer screening days.

Skin cancer is most common cancer in the United States and CentraCare will be doing free screenings for anyone who hasn't been checked for skin cancer by a dermatologist in the last three years.

CentraCare has been doing free screenings during May for 20 years. May is known as National Melanoma/Skin Cancer Detection and Prevention Month.

Screenings will be available Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8 at CentraCare Clinic - Health Plaza, 1900 CentraCare Circle. If you want a free screening you have to make an appointment, no walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment call 320-229-4924.

The event is sponsored by the American Academy of Dermatology and CentraCare Clinic. The AAD says about one in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime.