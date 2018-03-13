Broncos Going After Keenum At Quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- After sitting out the playoffs in each of the last two years following their Super Bowl 50 triumph, the Denver Broncos have apparently found their next signal-caller. ESPN reports that Case Keenum plans to sign with Denver when free agency opens Wednesday.

That would leave the Vikings, Cardinals and Jets vying to land ex-Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is expected to sign a record-breaking contract this week.