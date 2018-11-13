Brainerd International Raceway Owner Dies In Boating Accident

BRAINERD -- Authorities in Florida say the owner of a central Minnesota race track has died in a boating accident Sunday.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Jed Copham was boating with his family off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida, when he fell overboard.

Search and rescue teams were called in to find Copham, but were unsuccessful. Authorities says his body was found in the water Monday morning.

Copham was the owner of Brainerd International Raceway and had a strong passion for racing.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there was no foul play involved.