NEW LONDON -- A Brooten woman was hurt in a rollover crash near New London on Saturday. The incident happened at Highway 71 and Highway 9 just before 12:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a truck was going north on Highway 71 when it lost control on the ice. The truck went off the road and rolled.

The driver of the truck, 28-year-old Sarah Hansen of Brooten, was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.