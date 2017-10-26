WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 26, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for October 26, 2017.

WINTRY WEATHER -- A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7:00 p.m. Thursday until noon on Friday. Expected snow totals in the St. Cloud Metro area – 1 to 3 inches. Westerly winds will be strong, whiteout conditions are possible.

METH SENTENCE -- A St. Cloud woman has been sentenced to 4-1/2 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. 24-year-old Macalla Knott pleaded guilty in July in exchange for another similar charge being dismissed.

VOLUNTEERING IN SARTELL -- Sartell is looking for volunteers to serve on their Park and Economic Development Commissions. You can apply now through November 13th. The council hopes to fill the positions at their November 27th meeting.

EQUALITY RANKINGS -- St. Cloud ranks 6 out of 8 on the Human Rights Campaign report on how cities are doing when it comes to equality issues for members of the gay and lesbian community. The Granite City scored 59 out of a 100. The Twin Cities both got a perfect 100 - with Duluth at 66.

VETERANS STAND DOWN -- Veterans can learn about different services available to them Friday at the St. Cloud Stand Down event at the National Guard Armory. The event runs from 9 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

