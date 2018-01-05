With #1 Ranking Interest Is High In SCSU Men’s Hockey

ST. CLOUD - The Gopher men's hockey team is coming to town Saturday night and tickets for the game are at a premium. St. Cloud State University Associate Athletic Director Chad Sheetz says seats are sold out, but you can still get a standing room ticket .

He says, besides all the Husky fans, there will probably be a fair amount of Gopher fans there too.

I would say there will be a few Gopher fans in the building. It's difficult to know how many there will be about 1,000 to 1,500. But there will be a lot of Husky fans as well. And it should be very very loud.

Sheetz says standing room tickets are $25 each.

The game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center starts at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow. The second game between the Gophers and the Huskies is Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. in Minneapolis. SCSU is ranked #1 in the nation.

Sheetz says after the Gopher game tomorrow, the Huskies will be back at home next weekend versus Western Michigan. He says tickets to the Hockey Day Minnesota game versus Minnesota State-Mankato on January 20th are also going fast.

You can listen to all SCSU hockey games on our sister station 96.7 The River .