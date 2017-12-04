Winter Weather Advisory Into Early Tuesday Morning

UNDATED - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of our listening area. It starts at 3:00 p.m. Monday and lasts until 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning and a Blizzard Warning will be in effect for areas further west.

A strong low-pressure system has ushered in very warm air overnight, but that will change this afternoon through tonight.

The cold front associated with this system will move from west to east across the area, bringing northwest winds up to 50 MPH and some snow accumulations.