Willie Jett to Give Update on Apollo High School Monday

ST. CLOUD -- District 742 Superintendent, Willie Jett , will be holding a news conference Monday to update the community on the status of Apollo High School after a fire in July damaged parts of the building.

The news conference will be Monday at noon at the new District Administrative Office.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to the school on July 12th for an accidental construction-related fire in a classroom. It was contained to a single room, however, several other classrooms and hallways in the building were damaged by smoke.

The fire sprinkler system was not operational because it was being worked on when the fire occurred.