Wesley G. Guemmer, 83, St. Cloud

September 27, 1934 - April 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Wesley G. Guemmer, 83, of St. Cloud will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Wes passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Wes was born on September 27, 1934 in Courtland, Minnesota to Arthur and Angeline (Arbes) Guemmer. He married Doris H. Brand on August 6, 1960 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm and lived most of his married life in St. Cloud. Wes was employed with Dutch Maid Bakery, Lakeland Bakery, St. Cloud Poultry and Gold ‘n Plump in Cold Spring. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 and the Moose Lodge #1400. He was a past member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Wes enjoyed playing cards, socializing with friends and travelling. He has visited numerous places including, Alaska, Washington, New York, the Pacific Northwest and Virginia with travel tours.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doris; children, Dan, Sue (Pat) Theisen, Tim (Julie Hesterman-Wellman) all of St. Cloud; two grandchildren, Mike (Sarah) Theisen, Chris Theisen; two great granddaughters, Addison and Harper Theisen; sisters, Ruth (John) Rewitzer of Courtland, Mary (Jim) Henle of New Ulm; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter -in-law, Christine Guemmer (nee: Saldana); and siblings, Janet Wenninger, Elton, Ellsworth and Richard Guemmer.

The family wishes to thank the staffs of CentraCare Home Care “angels”, Chateau Waters Therapy Suites, St. Benedict’s Short Stay and our neighbors, Bill and Amy, Gary and Lynn and John and Michelle for their loving care.

Memorials are preferred.