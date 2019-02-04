Weather Announcements for Monday, February 4th, 2019
UNDATED -- Weather announcements for Monday, February 4th, 2019.
SCHOOLS (closed)
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Kimball Area
SCHOOLS (2 hours late):
-- Albany. No morning pre-school.
-- All Saints Academy
-- Athlos Academy.
-- Foley
-- Holdingford
-- Milaca. No AM pre-school
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School. No before care.
-- ROCORI
-- St. Cloud Area Schools. All early childhood canceled.
-- St. Cloud Cathedral
-- St. Katherine Drexel in St. Cloud.
CHURCHES:
-- Daughters of Isabella meeting at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Cantius Church in St. Cloud is canceled.
If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.