Weather Announcements for Friday, February 8th, 2019

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Friday, February 8th, 2019.

MISC:

-- Stearns History Museum is closed.

-- Benton County Historical Society is closed

-- Tri-CAP buses running 2 hours late.

-- St. Cloud Salvation Army will be closed Friday, no community lunch or food shelf, the dining room will be open as a warming center.

-- St. Cloud Hospital no home delivered meals.

-- Because school is closed, all KIDSTOPs and Boys and Girls Clubs are closed.

SCHOOLS - TWO HOURS LATE :

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- Princeton

-- St. Cloud State University locations are closed until noon. The Winter Institute will continue as scheduled.

SCHOOLS - CLOSED:

-- Athlos Academy.

-- Albany Area Schools.

-- Benton/Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools.

-- Eden Valley-Watkins.

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball

-- Milaca. All MSHSL games and practices will go on as scheduled.

-- Northway Academy.

-- ROCORI

-- St. Cloud Area Schools, including all activities.

-- Sartell-St. Stephen, including all activities.

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice, including all activities.

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud.

CHURCHES

-- Saints Peter and Paul in Richmond and St. Bonifus in Cold Spring no 8:00 a.m. mass

-- Diocese of St. Cloud Diocesan offices closed

-- Spirit and Saints Youth Ministry middle school black light night at St. Anthony's in St. Cloud is postponed.

If you have a weather related announcement, please call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.