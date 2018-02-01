Virgil J. Roering Sr., 89, Richmond

February 17, 1928 - January 30, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Virgil J. Roering, Sr. age 89, who died Tuesday, January 30 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 12 in the church gathering space before mass.

Virgil was born in New Munich to Albert and Elizabeth (Beckermann) Roering. He married Genevieve Schmitz on August 31, 1949 in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Virgil farmed north of Richmond for many years and also worked at Electrolux. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Genevieve; children, Terry (Tony) Philip, Bernice Roering, Virgil (Mary) Roering, Roger Roering, Ralph (Karen) Roering; sister, MaryJane Bohnen; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.