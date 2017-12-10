Vikings Winning Streak Ends In Carolina

CHARLOTTE - Injuries and poor execution in the red zone helped end the Minnesota Viking's eight game winning streak.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw for 280 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The second interception came late in the game when Stefon Diggs popped a pass in the air and the Panthers intercepted it.

Minnesota's defense also struggled. They gave up over 200 yards on the ground, including three rushing touchdowns from Jonathan Stewart.

Late in the game, with Minnesota down 21-24 Panther QB Cam Newton threw an interception to the Vikings. Andrew Sendejo picked off the pass and ran it all the way back to the Carolina 7 yard line. Minnesota failed to find the end zone and settled for a field goal tying the game at 24-24.

The next drive ,Minnesota's defense gave up a massive run to Cam Newton which set up the game-winning touchdown for Carolina.

Adam Thielen led Minnesota in receptions and yards with 6-105 and a touchdown.