Vikings Exercise 5th Year Contract Option on Trae Waynes

EAGAN (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have exercised their fifth-year contract option on cornerback Trae Waynes.

The move was made Monday by the Vikings, who drafted Waynes with the 11th overall pick in the first round in 2015. He was the first cornerback taken that year.

Waynes has been a starter for the last two seasons, opposite All-Pro Xavier Rhodes. Waynes has five interceptions and 35 passes defensed in his career and was credited by the Vikings with 72 tackles in 2017.