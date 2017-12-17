Vikings Claim NFC North Title

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings hammered the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 34-7 Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings dominated the Bengals on Offense and Defense. The Viking's Defense held Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to just 113 yards and intercepted him twice. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown by Vikings linebacker Erik Kendricks .

Minnesota Quarterback Case Keenum completed 20 of 23 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota's running backs both had big days. Latavius Murray ran the ball 20 times for 76 yards and a touchdown while Jerrick McKinnon ran 9 times for 24 yards, and led Minnesota in receiving with 7 catches for 114 yards.

With the win, Minnesota clinched playoff spot and the NFC north title but remains 2nd overall in NFC.