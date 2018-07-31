Vandalism Reported At Talahi Elementary School [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police were called to a report of vandalism at an elementary school Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. at Talahi Elementary School.

Assistant Chief Jeff Oxton says glass in one of the exterior doors on the Northwest corner of the building has been broken out.

Police say no other damage was found and nothing appeared to be missing from the school. It's believe the act happened overnight.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.