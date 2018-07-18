Two Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash Near Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a chain reaction crash near Cold Spring Tuesday.

The incident happened at 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 2 and 210th Street in Wakefield Township.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says 16-year-old Jonah Olson, of Cold Spring, was pulling a boat and stopped on County Road 2, waiting to turn, when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.

The vehicle, driven by 55-year-old Emily Schmidt of Eden Valley, was stopped behind Olson waiting for him to turn, when she was also hit from behind by a third vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle was 20-year-old Michael Vossen of Watkins.