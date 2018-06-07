Twins Jump In Front Early, Beat White Sox 7-2

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins got on the board quickly against the White Sox at Target Field Thursday and never looked back, earning a series split.

Jose Berrios looked every bit of the Twins' ace on the mound. Pitching a complete game, while giving up only two earned runs on six hits while striking out ten. Eddie Rosario had himself a big day at the plate, going two for three, adding a home run and three RBI's.

All in all three Twins hit homers, Eduardo Escobar, and Ehire Adrianza joined Rosario in hitting the long ball.

White Sox starter James Shields was shelled for seven earned runs over six innings.

The Twins are now 27-32 on the season.