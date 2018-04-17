Time’s Up – It’s Tax Day!

TAX DAY 2018

So everyone got a little extra time to get their taxes done this year; all because April 16th is Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington D.C. What does this have to do with us getting a few extra days to get out taxes done?

EMANCIPATION DAY

Emancipation Day is a holiday in Washington D.C. that recognizes the signing of Emancipation Act in 1862 by Abe Lincoln. City workers are off for this special day, which means it's pushed back one MORE day; giving you basically the weekend to get your act together. Did you?

WHAT HAPPENS IF YOU'RE STILL NOT READY?

Today is the deadline for you to file for an extension for your taxes, which then wiill push your date out to October 15th. What happens if you don't get this done? You could be looking at penalties and interest charges. I take that back. You WILL be charged penalties and interest charges.

ARE THERE ANY EXCEPTIONS TO THE RULE?

Of course...There are some exceptions. There are always some exceptions. If you are in the military or if you live outside the U.S, you may have a little extra time.