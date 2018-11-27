Milaca Woman Charged With Over 40 Tax-Related Felonies

MILACA -- A Milaca tax preparer is charged with 45 different felonies stemming from years of fraud and failing to pay income tax.

Cindy Halgren had operated Clearview Tax out of her home. She's charged with 39 counts of preparing or filing fraudulent tax returns, three counts of filing fraudulent income tax returns and three counts of failing to pay state income tax.

According to the complaint, between 2012 and 2018, Halgren prepared and submitted fake filings for herself and multiple other people. Several of these centered around deductions, including company phones, cars and union dues that were all falsified. She allegedly filed the returns without reviewing them with customers.

Halgren is also accused of receiving over $23,000 in improper refunds. Each tax-related felony carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and/or a $10,000 fine.