Thomas W. “Tom” Pallister, 80, Cold Spring

November 1, 1937 - May 30, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring for Thomas W. “Tom” Pallister, age 80, of Cold Spring, who passed away on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the Koronis Manor Care Center in Paynesville. Reverend Isaiah Frederick, OSB will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring.

Tom was born on November 1, 1937 to Thomas and Harriet (Maples) Pallister in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin. He was united in marriage to Elaine Hiltner on February 15, 1958 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Together, they began their family in Blaine, eventually moving to St. Cloud in 1965 and settling in Cold Spring in 2007. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Richmond Knights of Columbus Council #8303, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 and the Cold Spring Area Maennerchor Men’s Chorus.

Tom was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the men’s chorus going golfing and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Tom is survived by his children, Cindy (Mike) Sholler, of Virginia Beach, VA, Michelle Aro, of Buffalo, Sharon (Ken) Gertken, of Richmond, Bill (Laura) Pallister, of Sartell, Stacie Moist, of Buffalo; 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Ed) Summy, of Clearwater, FL and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine on March 14, 2016; brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Janet); sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Bob) Conrad and three infant siblings.

A special thank you to the staff of Koronis Manor, St. Croix Hospice and Presbyterian Family Foundation for their compassionate care of Tom over the years.