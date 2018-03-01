Thelma L. Huyink, 87, Sauk Rapids

September 11, 1930 - March 2, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Thelma L. Huyink, 87, of Sauk Rapids will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. Thelma passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday, March 2, 2018 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Abbey Cemetery, Collegeville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. and the Knights of Columbus Council #961 will pray immediately following Friday at the funeral home.

Thelma was born on September 11, 1930 in Long Prairie, Minnesota to Clarence and Clara (Kircher) Blunt. She graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1948 and the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. She began her nursing career in Granite Falls and worked there until her marriage to Roger Huyink on June 21, 1952 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie.

During their marriage, they lived in Slayton where she was employed as a Registered Nurse at the Murray County Hospital and as the Director of Nursing at the Slayton Manor Nursing Home. They relocated to Central Minnesota in 1993 where they remained. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish and the Catholic Daughters of America.

Thelma enjoyed gardening, plastic canvas work, music and attending St. John’s University Athletic Events.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Charles (fiancé Sue Maxwell) of St. Cloud, Jane (Kevin) Largis of Columbus, Nebraska, Nancy Huyink of St. Louis Park, Karen (Loren) Finlayson of Sauk Rapids, Gretchen (Gerry) Voigt of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Kaye Huyink, Rachel Huyink (Quehan Yoo), Amanda Largis, Jessica (Ryan) Psota and Zachery Largis, Max Finlayson and Mark (Maria) Voigt; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Harry Blunt, Arline Adams and Gloria Ramstad.

A special thank you to Good Shepherd Lutheran Community/Mille Lacs Household.

Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota/North Dakota Alzheimer’s Association, to Good Shepherd Community or Donor’s Choice.