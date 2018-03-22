The Weekender: Che Malambo, Easter Egg Hunt and More!

A group of misfit tweens are looking to become this year’s county spelling champ.This goofy yet heartwarming musical is a partnership between Pioneer Place and the SCSU School of the Arts. Laugh and spell along with this amazing cast of students and community members this Thursday through Sunday. The show is for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $24 for students and seniors. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.