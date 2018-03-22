The Weekender: Che Malambo, Easter Egg Hunt and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots to see and do this weekend in Central Minnesota you and your family will enjoy. You can check out the Argentina group Che Malambo at St. John's University, a musical comedy about a Spelling Bee at Pioneer Place, enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt at Grace United Methodist Church, and see arts and crafts at the St. Cloud Jaycees Craft show and the St. Cloud downtown Art Crawl. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Che MalamboSt. John's University
An entertaining group from Argentina bring their talents to central Minnesota this weekend. Che Malambo is an all-male dance company that brings a blend of footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming and song all in one show. The group has been a global sensation since they started touring in 2007. Tickets for the show are $26. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, March 24th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling BeePioneer Place
A group of misfit tweens are looking to become this year’s county spelling champ.This goofy yet heartwarming musical is a partnership between Pioneer Place and the SCSU School of the Arts. Laugh and spell along with this amazing cast of students and community members this Thursday through Sunday. The show is for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $24 for students and seniors. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, March 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 23rd, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 24th, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 25th, 2:00 p.m.
- 3
Easter Egg HuntGrace United Methodist Church
Grab the kids and hunt for Easter Eggs in St. Cloud this weekend. Grace United Methodist Church is holding their annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning. Kids will be divided into age groups for searching, as well as participated in crafts and other fun activities. The church is also collecting new socks to donated to the Salvation Army. The event is free to do and the hunting starts at 10:00 a.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, March 24th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
St. Cloud Jaycees Vendor and Craft ShowWaite Park
You can buy, see, and talk about hand made goods this weekend in Waite Park. The Saint Cloud Jaycees are holding their spring craft sale Saturday at the Waite Park American Legion. You will see many local crafts and items made by local vendors in the area. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, March 24th, 10:00 a.m.
- 5
St. Cloud Downtown Art CrawlSt. Cloud
The talents of many central Minnesota artist will be on display Friday in downtown St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Downtown Art Crawl is back for another round. You can walk the streets of Historic downtown St. Cloud and enjoy the warmth and charm of locally-owned shops, businesses and eateries while checking out some fantastic works of art inside each store and on the streets. The event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, March 23rd, 5:00 p.m.