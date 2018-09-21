The Best of Central MN Craigslist: Liver & Used Pacifiers

Do you "Craigs List?" There are lots of people who do. Like these folks who have no problem sharing. Lets take a look:

FREE WUBBANUB

Need a pacifier! No need to worry. This seller has the passie for you.

"Free Wubbanub." Cute, clean Fox wubbanub pacifier. Hardly used.

REBUILDING LIFE AND HOME BRAINERD

I was homeless and I am in the process of rebuilding a home and must complete before winter. We need EVERYTHING. Wood, insulation, doors, windows, nails, tools, rugs, tiles, counter tops, furniture, blankets, stackable washer dryer. Riding mower, fencing, rocks, sand bags and more.

FREE 24' RV FOR THE TAKING IN BECKER

1975 24' Holiday Rambler free for the pick-up. (no delivery). Hasn't ran in a few years, but engine/generator were good last time used if interested in parting it out. Has new water holding tank. Started to remodel interior but not finished due to partner not following through with his agreement. If interested in restoring, it has a nice floor plan with separate bath tub/shower, sleeps 5-6 people.

FREE BEEF LIVER

We got 1/4 beef. We don't eat Liver.