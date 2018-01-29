Text-to-911 Off to Slow Start in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- Almost two months in to a statewide campaign, law enforcement centers are adjusting to the new way to receive 9-1-1 calls.

Back in December, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety launched the text 9-1-1 service to allow dispatchers to accept text messages for emergency situations.

Mary Lieser is the Stearns County Public Safety Services Supervisor. She says with their current set up, all text-to-911 calls are being taken through the Mille Lacs County Dispatch Center.

"If they receive a call and can determine the location, they transfer the information to us. Most of it's done on the phone in a three-way call. Or if it's not an emergency they can finish the call and then call us with the information."

Lieser says they were expecting to see more text-to-911 calls to start then what they are currently seeing.

"When the campaign started in December we thought we would get a lot more phone calls, but it's off to a slower start. However, Mille Lacs County may says that's different as they take the calls."

Stearns County does plan to add the ability to receive text-to-911 calls in the future. Lieser says while they will take text emergency calls, actual phone calls are still the best in an emergency situation.