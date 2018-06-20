Teenager Charged With Starting Melrose Church Fire in 2016

I am thankful for the persistence and commitment of the local, state, and federal authorities who investigated this arson case. I hope this news can be another step in the healing process for the people of St. Mary's Church in Melrose. I and the people our diocese have been praying for the Melrose community since the time of the fire, and we will continue to offer whatever support they need as they work to build a new church and plan for the future. I will also be praying for the youth who was charged and their family. I hope they, too, receive the help they need. As Christians, we are committed to justice, but justice must also be tempered by mercy, and it must never abandon hope for a person's reform.