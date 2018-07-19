Suspect in June Robbery Arrested in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an aggravated robbery in late June.

St. Cloud Police say 24-year-old James Wilks is a suspect in an aggravated robbery on June 29. Officers were called to an assault in the 1100 block of 7th Avenue South. A man had been assaulted by an acquaintance of his, later identified as Wilks. According to police, Wilks hit the victim in the head and stole from him after the assault.

Wednesday's arrest happened while police were in the 1300 Block of 13th Street South on an unrelated call around 3:30 p.m. They found Wilks, who fled from officers. Police called in two police dogs to look for Wilks, who was found hiding behind a home in the area.

During the arrest, Wilks' mother, 56-year-old Kathleen Wilks , and girlfriend, 23-year-old Anastasia Accardo , both of St. Cloud tried to interfere with the arrest. They were both arrested for obstruction.

Wilks was booked into the Stearns County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and fleeing police.