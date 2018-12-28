Subway Restaurant in Downtown St. Cloud has Closed

ST. CLOUD -- Another business in downtown St. Cloud has closed. The Subway restaurant at 30 5th Avenue South officially closed last Friday, December 21st, according to signs on their doors.

A representative for the building owner, Ray Harrington, says the owner of the Subway restaurant decided not to renew their lease for that space.

Harrington says they do have potential tenants interested in moving into that location, but he wasn't able to say who that may be.