Police Looking for Suspect in Subway Robbery

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect.

The incident happened outside of the Subway at 1301 2nd Street South around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities say an employee was walking out to her car when a man knocked her down and took the bag of money she was carrying. The suspect then ran away from the area.

No weapons were involved, and the woman was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black jacket, a black mask, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Waite Park Police Department.