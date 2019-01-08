Authorities Release Name of Woman in Robbery Hoax

WAITE PARK -- The Subway employee who told police she was robbed has been identified.

Waite Park Police say 41-year-old Stacy Rymer first told police a man had approached her, knocked her down and took a bag of money from her as she was walking to her car.

The Rice woman later told police the crime didn't happen and that she took $700 from the restaurant to cover some personal debt.

The case will be sent to the Stearns County Attorney's Office for possible charges of falsely reporting a crime and gross misdemeanor theft.