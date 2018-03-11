Stella C. Schueller, 92, St. Cloud

June 7, 1926 - March 7, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 12, 2018 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Stella C. Schueller, age 92, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the Church.

Stella was born on June 7, 1926 to Anthony and Gertrude (Schreifels) Fischer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in Waite Park and graduated from eighth grade at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She was united in marriage to Aloysius G. Schueller on September 3, 1951 after meeting at Lantz Optical where Stella worked on the assembly line. Stella also worked at a canning factory, canning food to help support the World War II war effort. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and also served on their Funeral Lunch Committee.

Stella was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed doing any sort of puzzle, especially crosswords and picture puzzles. She also enjoyed doodling, baking and trying new cooking recipes.

She is survived by her children, David (Rebecca) and Janice Kollar; 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; siblings, Eleanor (Dwayne) Fischer and Herman (Marian) Fischer; brother-in-law, George Nistler and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Stella is preceded in death by her parents; husband, on July 1, 2006; son, Alan; infant great-granddaughter and sisters, Viola (Daniel) Dombrovski and Jeanne Nistler.