Stearns History Museum Narrowing Search For Executive Director

ST. CLOUD -- We may soon find out who will be the new Executive Director of the Stearns History Museum.

The Board of Directors is currently interviewing three candidates. Board Chair John Bodette says there are several qualifications they are looking for in their new leader.

"You need a person who has a vision for the museum. The person as an administrator needs to be able to communicate that vision to our over 800 members, staff and the board. Also you need someone who connects well to the community."

The board will be wrapping up their interview process on Monday. Bodette says each of the three candidates have some ties to St. Cloud.

"Each of the candidates we're talking to are either from the area of have some ties to the area or Minnesota. In fact, I think that's why we are able to attracted good candidates is the out of state candidates want to go home."

The names of the candidates have not been released and it's unknown when the board will make their final decision.

Chief Operating Officer Ann Meline has been filling in for former Executive Director Jim Davis who retired last summer.